Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $21,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $129.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.91. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.61 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.