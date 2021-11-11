CargoX Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $48,421.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

