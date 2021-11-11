IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday.

IMV stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.96. 44,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,709. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

