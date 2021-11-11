VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.78

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.78 and last traded at $124.41, with a volume of 55316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

