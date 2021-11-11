Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.17

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

