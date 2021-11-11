Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $310.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

The company has a market capitalization of £186 million and a PE ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.34.

In other Literacy Capital news, insider Christopher Sellers bought 10,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

