Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $99,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of RF opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

