Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 24 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $485.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

