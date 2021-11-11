Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $211.29 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

