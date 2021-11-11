Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

