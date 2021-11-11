Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,539 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 365.0% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

CIT Group stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

