Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $552,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

