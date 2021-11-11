Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $1.74 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.78.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.