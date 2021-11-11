Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 90.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.73 and a one year high of $149.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

In related news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

