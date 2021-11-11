Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.16 Million in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,708,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

