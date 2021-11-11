Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,300 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

