BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 3,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,652. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

