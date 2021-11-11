StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 8,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in StepStone Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

