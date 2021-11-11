Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xometry updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.84. 28,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xometry stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

