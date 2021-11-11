VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 66,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,791. The stock has a market cap of $453.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.