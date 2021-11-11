Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 64.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,618,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.