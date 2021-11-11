DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

