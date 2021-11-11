Denali Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ArcBest by 103,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 77.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Several analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

