Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $89.94 on Thursday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.17.

