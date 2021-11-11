Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

