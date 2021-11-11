Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 400.0% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 64.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,618,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 141.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

