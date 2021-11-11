Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $82,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

MAN opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

