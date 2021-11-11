Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.52% of Duke Realty worth $93,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

