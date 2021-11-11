Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $93,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.65 and a 52 week high of $147.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

