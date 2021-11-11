Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 20,062 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.59% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $112,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $115.01 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

