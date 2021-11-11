Reviewing Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) & Its Competitors

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS: RCRT) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Recruiter.com Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million -$17.04 million -0.77 Recruiter.com Group Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 28.49

Recruiter.com Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Recruiter.com Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group Competitors 329 1435 2312 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52% Recruiter.com Group Competitors 2.70% 2.24% 6.64%

Summary

Recruiter.com Group peers beat Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

