Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,969 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of LEVI opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,718. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.