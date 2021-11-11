West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $3.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $26.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.97 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.63. 7,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $92.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

