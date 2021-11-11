Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,511 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

