Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,018 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,018 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

