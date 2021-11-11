Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 2,185 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.