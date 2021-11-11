Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

