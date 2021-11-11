Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 33.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Connections by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 322.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

