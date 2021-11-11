Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,358,000 after buying an additional 65,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.68 and a 12-month high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

