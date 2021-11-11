Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,922 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,406,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,198 shares of company stock worth $9,884,663 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Barclays boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

