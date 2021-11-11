5,636 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

