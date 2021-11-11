First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,312.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 58,762 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.