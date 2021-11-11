WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.25 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

