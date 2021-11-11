WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

