WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,941 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

