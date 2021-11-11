Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,348.48 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $197.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Loop Capital raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,515,273 shares of company stock valued at $371,233,869. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

