Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 46,183 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

