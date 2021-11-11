Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.