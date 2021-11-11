Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Hologic by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hologic by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

