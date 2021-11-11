Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $90.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

